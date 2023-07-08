Analysts Set Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) PT at $191.67

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $191.67.

Several equities research analysts have commented on VAC shares. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VAC. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 6.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 5.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 8.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,832,000 after buying an additional 1,801 shares in the last quarter. 83.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $124.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $126.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.18. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1 year low of $114.72 and a 1 year high of $165.85.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 11.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.88%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

