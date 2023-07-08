Analysts Set Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target at $63.52

Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MRVL shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $56.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $59.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.31. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $67.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.87 billion, a PE ratio of -311.32, a P/E/G ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 7.38% and a negative net margin of 2.88%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -126.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 92,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 3,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.48, for a total transaction of $210,120.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 92,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,766,216.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $579,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 148,087 shares of company stock worth $8,807,305 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marvell Technology

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 118,898.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,452,538 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,242,000 after acquiring an additional 62,400,056 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 123.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,009,812 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,819,025,000 after acquiring an additional 23,220,407 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth $188,566,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Marvell Technology by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,444,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $712,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,934,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $142,412,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops, scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Featured Articles

