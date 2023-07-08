Analysts Set Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Target Price at $13.08

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.08.

Several brokerages have commented on MPW. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Institutional Trading of Medical Properties Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPW. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 160,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,784,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 69.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 84,116 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,778,000 after buying an additional 1,164 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 152,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Shares of MPW stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. Medical Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $7.10 and a 52 week high of $17.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 232.00%.

About Medical Properties Trust

(Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 45,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.