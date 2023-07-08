Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $86.91

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

