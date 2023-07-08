Analysts Set Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Target Price at $86.91

Posted by on Jul 8th, 2023

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYFree Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.91.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $94.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sysco

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SYY. Aristotle Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 422.4% during the 4th quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 11,444,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,950,000 after purchasing an additional 9,253,988 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 144.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 70,686.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,967,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,666,000 after purchasing an additional 6,957,665 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $397,373,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in Sysco by 5,475.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,780,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,526,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748,772 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Stock Performance

Shares of SYY stock opened at $74.33 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.11. Sysco has a 52 week low of $69.22 and a 52 week high of $88.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $73.23 and a 200-day moving average of $75.49.

Sysco (NYSE:SYYFree Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sysco will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 66.23%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Free Report

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.