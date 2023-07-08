Analysts Set Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) Target Price at GBX 1,050.33

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,050.33 ($13.33).

Several research analysts have recently commented on TPK shares. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Monday, June 19th. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 935 ($11.87) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research report on Friday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 850 ($10.79) to GBX 780 ($9.90) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 965 ($12.25) to GBX 850 ($10.79) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,250 ($15.86) to GBX 1,200 ($15.23) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 19th.

LON TPK opened at GBX 793.20 ($10.07) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.69 billion, a PE ratio of 891.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 878.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 938.98. Travis Perkins has a 1-year low of GBX 707.80 ($8.98) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,082.50 ($13.74). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.15.

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company supplies tools and building materials. It also distributes pipeline related products, as well as provides heating solutions. In addition, the company engages in civils and drainage related services.

