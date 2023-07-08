Analysts Set XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) Price Target at $50.38

Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $50.38.

Several analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of XPO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of XPO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of XPO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of XPO from $53.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th.

NYSE XPO opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 2.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.86. XPO has a twelve month low of $24.51 and a twelve month high of $61.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. XPO had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 39.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that XPO will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other XPO news, Director Allison Landry sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total value of $85,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,752. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of XPO by 50.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 771 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in shares of XPO by 673.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 773 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the first quarter worth $60,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of XPO during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in XPO in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

XPO, Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and European Transportation. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite domestic services.

