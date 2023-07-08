Analyzing Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) & Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF)

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) and Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJF – Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

92.9% of Korn Ferry shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 24.0% of Randstad shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of Korn Ferry shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Korn Ferry and Randstad’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Korn Ferry $2.86 billion 0.91 $326.36 million $3.95 12.64 Randstad N/A N/A N/A $1.60 32.89

Analyst Ratings

Korn Ferry has higher revenue and earnings than Randstad. Korn Ferry is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Randstad, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current recommendations for Korn Ferry and Randstad, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Korn Ferry 0 1 2 0 2.67 Randstad 0 0 0 0 N/A

Korn Ferry presently has a consensus target price of $62.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.53%. Given Korn Ferry’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Korn Ferry is more favorable than Randstad.

Profitability

This table compares Korn Ferry and Randstad’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Korn Ferry 7.32% 16.33% 7.80% Randstad N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Korn Ferry beats Randstad on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations. It also offers organizational strategy, assessment and succession, leadership and professional development, and total reward services. In addition, the company provides RPO, business project, professional search, and outsource recruiting solutions. Further, the company offers tech-enabled solutions that identify structures, roles, capabilities, and behaviors to drive businesses. It serves public and private companies, and middle market and emerging growth companies, as well as government and non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as Korn/Ferry International and changed its name to Korn Ferry in January 2019. Korn Ferry was founded in 1969 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

About Randstad

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as payroll services. The company also offers on-site solutions for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professional segments. In addition, it recruits experienced staff for managerial and professional roles in a range of sectors and disciplines, including IT, engineering, finance, healthcare, HR, education, legal affairs, sales and marketing and communications. Further, the company provides managed services programs, recruitment process outsourcing, outplacement and career development, and online talent acquisition. It has operations in North America, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Belgium, Luxembourg, Italy, Iberia, other European countries, and internationally. The company was formerly known as Randstad Holding NV and changed its name to Randstad N.V. in April 2018. Randstad N.V. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Diemen, the Netherlands.

