Analyzing Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TKGSY – Free Report) and Brookfield Infrastructure (NASDAQ:BIPC – Free Report) are both utilities companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Brookfield Infrastructure’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A $197.62 0.05 Brookfield Infrastructure $1.92 billion 2.62 $159.32 million $1.44 31.64

Brookfield Infrastructure has higher revenue and earnings than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Infrastructure, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. N/A N/A N/A Brookfield Infrastructure N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Brookfield Infrastructure’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.1% of Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 70.7% of Brookfield Infrastructure shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays an annual dividend of $0.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Brookfield Infrastructure pays an annual dividend of $1.53 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. pays out 0.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Brookfield Infrastructure pays out 106.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Infrastructure has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Brookfield Infrastructure is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. and Brookfield Infrastructure, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. 0 2 0 0 2.00 Brookfield Infrastructure 0 0 1 0 3.00

Brookfield Infrastructure has a consensus price target of $48.00, indicating a potential upside of 5.36%. Given Brookfield Infrastructure’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Infrastructure is more favorable than Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd..

Summary

Brookfield Infrastructure beats Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd. on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tokyo Gas Co.,Ltd.

Tokyo Gas Co., Ltd. engages in the production, supply, and sale of city and liquid gas, and LNG in Japan. The company operates through five segments: Gas, Electric Power, Overseas, Energy Related, and Real Estate. It offers engineering solutions; gas installation work and construction; and gas pipelines services, as well as engages in gas appliances business. The company is also involved in overseas resource development and investment, and energy supply activities; city gas and LNG sales business household, commercial and industrial use, as well as use for power generation and other purposes; and electric power business. In addition, it engages in the real estate development activities; and leasing and management of land and buildings. The company was incorporated in 1885 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia. It operates approximately 2,000 kilometers of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; 4.3 million gas and electricity connections; and 60,000 kilometers of operational electricity transmission and distribution lines in Australia. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

