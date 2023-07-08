ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

ARCA biopharma Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. ARCA biopharma has a 12 month low of $1.85 and a 12 month high of $2.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.34.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARCA biopharma

About ARCA biopharma

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABIO. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ARCA biopharma during the first quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at $81,000.

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is Gencaro, a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

