ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Morgan Stanley

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $136.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 26.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARCB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ArcBest in a research report on Monday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America cut ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on ArcBest from $114.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $110.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.56.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCB opened at $98.55 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $68.00 and a 12 month high of $104.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.58.

ArcBest ( NASDAQ:ARCB Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that ArcBest will post 8.03 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moody National Bank Trust Division acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $284,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 25.5% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 89,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,828,000 after acquiring an additional 18,270 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 0.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 65,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the first quarter valued at $981,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in ArcBest by 125.2% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,352,000 after purchasing an additional 32,196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

