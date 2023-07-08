Argent Advisors Inc. Sells 959 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Argent Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 27.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Argent Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

PEP stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.85. The company has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $160.98 and a 12 month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 7.48% and a return on equity of 53.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 106.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.25.

PepsiCo Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.