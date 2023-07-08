Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANETFree Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANETFree Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Arista Networks

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $317,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,641.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,686 shares of company stock valued at $29,075,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

See Also

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET)

