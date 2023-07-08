Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Free Report) by 67.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,674 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,480 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Arista Networks were worth $10,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Arista Networks by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,360 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,716,000 after purchasing an additional 70,034 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its position in Arista Networks by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $621,000 after purchasing an additional 1,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Arista Networks by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $158.00 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a PE ratio of 32.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.23. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.90 and a 52 week high of $178.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.85.

Arista Networks ( NYSE:ANET Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.09. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 31.33% and a net margin of 31.24%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Arista Networks’s revenue was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 5.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total transaction of $167,793.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.86, for a total value of $317,720.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 76,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,223,641.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.34, for a total value of $167,793.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 180,686 shares of company stock valued at $29,075,244 over the last three months. Company insiders own 18.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $177.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Arista Networks from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Arista Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $174.35.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

