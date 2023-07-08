ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) Receives GBX 788.64 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

ASOS Plc (LON:ASC – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 788.64 ($10.01).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASC. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 625 ($7.93) target price on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Citigroup raised shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 780 ($9.90) to GBX 600 ($7.62) in a report on Friday, May 19th. Shore Capital reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Friday, May 26th. Liberum Capital raised shares of ASOS to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from GBX 500 ($6.35) to GBX 470 ($5.97) in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on shares of ASOS from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 940 ($11.93) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 5th.

In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.09), for a total value of £1,004,059.89 ($1,274,349.40). In related news, insider Nicholas Robertson sold 250,389 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 401 ($5.09), for a total value of £1,004,059.89 ($1,274,349.40). Also, insider José Antonio Ramos Calamonte bought 10,000 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 418 ($5.31) per share, with a total value of £41,800 ($53,052.42). 35.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ASC stock opened at GBX 336.20 ($4.27) on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 442.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 644.61. ASOS has a fifty-two week low of GBX 320.33 ($4.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,181 ($14.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.85, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a market cap of £400.62 million, a PE ratio of -162.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 3.09.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

