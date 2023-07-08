Asset Dedication LLC Grows Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,237 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 152.5% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 202 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNP opened at $202.82 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $123.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.10. Union Pacific Co. has a 12 month low of $183.69 and a 12 month high of $242.35. The business’s 50-day moving average is $199.69 and its 200 day moving average is $201.43.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 57.75% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 45.94%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $245.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup raised Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $226.00 to $257.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $222.00 to $218.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Union Pacific from $203.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Union Pacific from $210.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $217.63.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

