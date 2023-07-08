Asset Dedication LLC Has $45,000 Stock Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Asset Dedication LLC decreased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 23.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 123 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $45,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TIP. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after buying an additional 3,502,563 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,031.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,057,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,538 shares in the last quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,301,000. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,162.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 609,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 590,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of TIP stock opened at $105.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $108.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.63 and a fifty-two week high of $118.48.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.