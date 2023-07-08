Asset Dedication LLC Increases Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Asset Dedication LLC increased its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,916 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514 shares during the quarter. Asset Dedication LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its position in AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AbbVie Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:ABBV opened at $135.50 on Friday. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $130.96 and a 52-week high of $168.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $239.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $140.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 153.92% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of a number of research reports. Guggenheim cut their price objective on AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Argus lowered AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total value of $1,212,363.33. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

