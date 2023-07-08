Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV Reduces Holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV reduced its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 6.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,479 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,324 shares during the period. Home Depot accounts for 3.8% of Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Asset Planning Services Inc. LA ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $6,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 5,769 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,794 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,830,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Monterey Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 1,495 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 69.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Home Depot Stock Performance

NYSE:HD opened at $302.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $296.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $302.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.02. The company has a market cap of $304.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.94. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.61 and a twelve month high of $347.25.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $37.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.35 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 1,936.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,502 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.09, for a total transaction of $440,221.18. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,090,950.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $332.00 to $327.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $314.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered shares of Home Depot from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Home Depot from $300.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.43.

Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

