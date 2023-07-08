Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday.

Atossa Therapeutics Trading Down 3.3 %

Shares of ATOS stock opened at $1.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.68 million, a P/E ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 1.24. Atossa Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.50 and a 1 year high of $1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.78.

Atossa Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATOS – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Atossa Therapeutics

About Atossa Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 79.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 11,167 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Atossa Therapeutics by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 11,683 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Atossa Therapeutics by 78.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 134,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 59,158 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Atossa Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Atossa Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in oncology. The company's lead program is Endoxifen, an active metabolite of tamoxifen, which is in Phase II clinical trials to treat and prevent breast cancer.

