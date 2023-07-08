AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $17.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.

AT&T Price Performance

Shares of T stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AT&T will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

