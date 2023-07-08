AT&T (NYSE:T) PT Lowered to $17.00

AT&T (NYSE:T – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Barclays from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 8.90% from the stock’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on T. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC decreased their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.31.
AT&T Price Performance
Shares of T stock opened at $15.61 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.14 and a 200-day moving average of $18.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.66.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in T. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 27,994 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 78,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 29,120 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $536,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,071 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 542 shares during the period. 54.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
AT&T Company Profile
AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.
