Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Acquired by Merit Financial Group LLC

Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Alesco Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.6% during the first quarter. Alesco Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 7,202 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 158.2% during the first quarter. West Michigan Advisors LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares during the period. Finally, Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 15.0% during the first quarter. Long Run Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $218.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $90.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.94, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $222.12. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.46 and a fifty-two week high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 18.46%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is 63.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADP shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $278.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. UBS Group started coverage on Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Bank of America lowered Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

(Free Report)

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

See Also

