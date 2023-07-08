Bank of America Boosts General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target to $72.00

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) had its target price upped by stock analysts at Bank of America from $70.00 to $72.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 81.75% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley raised General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Mizuho lowered their price objective on General Motors from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.47.

Shares of General Motors stock opened at $39.62 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. General Motors has a 52-week low of $30.36 and a 52-week high of $43.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.18.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.68. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 379.2% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 714 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 78.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

