Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by McAdam LLC

McAdam LLC increased its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 46,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 309,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,857,000 after acquiring an additional 32,365 shares during the period. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 246,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,039,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period. Corundum Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 47.5% in the 1st quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 37,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 12,110 shares during the period. Finally, Bar Harbor Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 117,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Bank of America from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Bank of America from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of America from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $41.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.56.

Bank of America Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BAC opened at $28.53 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.85. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $38.60.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $26.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 21.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.43%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

