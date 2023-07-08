Bank of America Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $245.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.88.
AutoNation Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $171.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.14.
Insider Buying and Selling at AutoNation
In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of AutoNation
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.
AutoNation Company Profile
AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.
