Bank of America Increases AutoNation (NYSE:AN) Price Target to $245.00

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Free Report) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Bank of America from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 42.99% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on AN. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.88.

Shares of NYSE:AN opened at $171.34 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $144.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. AutoNation has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $173.67. The company has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.14.

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.47. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 61.01%. The company had revenue of $6.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that AutoNation will post 21.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, CEO Michael Mark Manley purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $144.89 per share, with a total value of $1,014,230.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,227,714.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 89,344 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.71, for a total transaction of $13,465,034.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,003,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,135,960.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 281,528 shares of company stock worth $40,282,258 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AN. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Wintrust Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 2.6% during the first quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 3,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 87.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 0.8% during the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,980,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

