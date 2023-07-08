Bank of America Lowers American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Price Target to $139.00

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Bank of America from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Bank of America‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 1.46% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.00.

Shares of AWK opened at $141.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.56. American Water Works has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59. The company has a 50 day moving average of $145.34 and a 200-day moving average of $147.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $903.84 million. American Water Works had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 21.40%. American Water Works’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 4.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of American Water Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AWK. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the first quarter valued at about $308,215,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at about $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in American Water Works by 5,072.0% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,014,945 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $148,652,000 after purchasing an additional 995,321 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in American Water Works by 17.3% during the first quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,679,946 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $831,219,000 after purchasing an additional 838,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.05% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

