BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Receives $31.25 Average Price Target from Analysts

BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU – Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.25.

BKU has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on BankUnited in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded BankUnited from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on BankUnited from $23.00 to $25.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on BankUnited from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BankUnited in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NYSE BKU opened at $21.96 on Monday. BankUnited has a one year low of $15.83 and a one year high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.93.

BankUnited ( NYSE:BKU Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $456.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.73 million. BankUnited had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that BankUnited will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. BankUnited’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.21%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKU. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in BankUnited by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in BankUnited by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in BankUnited in the 4th quarter worth approximately $134,000. 99.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury, commercial payment, and cash management services.

