Bar Harbor Wealth Management Grows Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 4.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 43,042 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Partners Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,203,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 162,228 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $16,244,000 after buying an additional 10,246 shares during the last quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackDiamond Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,048 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wafra Inc. bought a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $36,192,000. 63.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $121.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $141.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.82.

Insider Activity at Walt Disney

Walt Disney Trading Down 0.1 %

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total value of $113,538.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,889,324.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DIS stock opened at $88.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $92.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.70. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $126.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $161.97 billion, a PE ratio of 39.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.28.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. Walt Disney had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 6.41%. The firm had revenue of $21.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

