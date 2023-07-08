Bar Harbor Wealth Management Lowers Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $187.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised PepsiCo from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $183.08 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $160.98 and a 12-month high of $196.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $252.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were given a $1.265 dividend. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 106.53%.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

