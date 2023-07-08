Bar Harbor Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 68,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,587 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $12,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in PepsiCo by 125.7% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in PepsiCo by 604.0% in the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Stock Down 1.9 %

PEP opened at $183.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $186.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The company has a market cap of $252.23 billion, a PE ratio of 38.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.98 and a 52 week high of $196.88.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $17.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.27 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.68% and a net margin of 7.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a $1.265 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 106.53%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PepsiCo from $201.00 to $206.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on PepsiCo from $188.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.25.

PepsiCo Company Profile

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.