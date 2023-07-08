Barclays (NYSE:BCS) PT Lowered to GBX 190 at BCS

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) had its price target decreased by analysts at BCS from GBX 210 ($2.67) to GBX 190 ($2.41) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Barclays in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised Barclays from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.00.

Shares of Barclays stock opened at $7.67 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.82 billion, a PE ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. Barclays has a 52 week low of $5.89 and a 52 week high of $9.44.

Barclays ( NYSE:BCS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter. Barclays had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 20.97%. As a group, analysts expect that Barclays will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 15,825,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $123,440,000 after purchasing an additional 279,109 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 34.2% during the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 15,760,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,930,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013,456 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,520,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,315,000 after purchasing an additional 412,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Barclays by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 5,834,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Barclays by 31.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,687,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,222,000 after buying an additional 1,356,948 shares during the last quarter. 3.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

