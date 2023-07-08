Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA Sells 16,000 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 118,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the period. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management now owns 17,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $811,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 2.8% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 37,010 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 20,425 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $35.52 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.35 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $38.03 and a 200 day moving average of $41.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 27th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Insider Activity

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $231,480. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.