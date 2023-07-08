Beacon Capital Management Inc. Acquires New Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Beacon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.0% of Beacon Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $440.83 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $410.61. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $446.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $329.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

