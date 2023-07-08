Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Truist Financial

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Truist Financial from $61.00 to $85.00 in a report published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on BECN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $85.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stephens reduced their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $70.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $76.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.00.

NASDAQ BECN opened at $82.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 1.64. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $50.42 and a twelve month high of $84.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.87 and a 200 day moving average of $62.42.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a return on equity of 27.52% and a net margin of 5.01%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 6.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beacon Roofing Supply news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total transaction of $628,172.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Christopher Carl Nelson sold 8,611 shares of Beacon Roofing Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.95, for a total value of $628,172.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cd&R Investment Associates Ix, acquired 99,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.07 per share, with a total value of $5,999,791.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,171,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $911,379,877.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,910 shares of company stock valued at $1,558,209 over the last quarter. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. It offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

