Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $72.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Truist Financial raised shares of Berry Global Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $75.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $1,597,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Berry Global Group news, President Michael Edward Hill sold 24,910 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $1,597,478.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark W. Miles sold 31,602 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.34, for a total transaction of $1,938,466.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,456 shares in the company, valued at $4,015,071.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 57,602 shares of company stock worth $3,605,171 in the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Berry Global Group Stock Up 1.8 %

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Advisers LLC increased its stake in Berry Global Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 7,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $588,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BERY opened at $64.57 on Monday. Berry Global Group has a twelve month low of $44.52 and a twelve month high of $66.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.08. The company has a market cap of $7.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.11. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group will post 7.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. Berry Global Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.54%.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

(Free Report

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.