BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 41,361 Shares

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:ECAT – Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 41,361 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.66 per share, with a total value of $647,713.26. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 13,257,788 shares in the company, valued at $207,616,960.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 21,823 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.61 per share, with a total value of $340,657.03.

On Wednesday, June 28th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 49,903 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.55 per share, with a total value of $775,991.65.

On Monday, June 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 50,000 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.50 per share, with a total value of $775,000.00.

On Thursday, June 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 193,520 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.71 per share, with a total value of $3,040,199.20.

On Tuesday, June 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 206,504 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.77 per share, with a total value of $3,256,568.08.

On Friday, June 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,369 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.91 per share, with a total value of $228,610.79.

On Wednesday, June 14th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 24,513 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.64 per share, with a total value of $383,383.32.

On Monday, June 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,792 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.80 per share, with a total value of $75,713.60.

On Friday, June 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,617 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.73 per share, with a total value of $56,895.41.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 50,215 shares of BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $787,371.20.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ECAT opened at $15.63 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.95. BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $15.99.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Announces Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 282.6% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,502,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587,130 shares in the last quarter. Almitas Capital LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 333.8% during the 4th quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 1,749,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,929 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,726,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,728,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,938,000 after acquiring an additional 992,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust during the fourth quarter worth $4,834,000.

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock ESG Capital Allocation Trust’s (ECAT) (the ‘Trust’) investment objectives are to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust invests in a portfolio of equity and debt securities. Generally, the Trust’s portfolio will include both equity and debt securities.

