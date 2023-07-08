BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY) Now Covered by Craig Hallum

Stock analysts at Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of BlackSky Technology (NYSE:BKSY – Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.05% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on BlackSky Technology from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get BlackSky Technology alerts:

BlackSky Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE:BKSY opened at $2.10 on Thursday. BlackSky Technology has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The stock has a market cap of $292.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.61 and a 200-day moving average of $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.38 and a current ratio of 4.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackSky Technology

BlackSky Technology ( NYSE:BKSY Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). BlackSky Technology had a negative return on equity of 55.88% and a negative net margin of 102.53%. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.60 million. Equities analysts predict that BlackSky Technology will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BKSY. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at $16,714,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at $2,870,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackSky Technology by 102.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,537,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,906,000 after purchasing an additional 779,523 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $925,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackSky Technology during the first quarter valued at $836,000. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackSky Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

BlackSky Technology Inc provides geospatial intelligence, imagery and related data analytic products and services, and mission systems that include the development, integration, and operations of satellite and ground systems to government and commercial customers in North America, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BlackSky Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackSky Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.