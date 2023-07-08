BLB&B Advisors LLC Buys 5,104 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 7.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $11,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 85.3% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABBV shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.40.

Insider Activity

AbbVie Stock Performance

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $1,011,450.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,829,450. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 7,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.67, for a total transaction of $1,212,363.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,711,801.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABBV stock opened at $135.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $239.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.96. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $130.96 and a 52 week high of $168.11. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.12.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The business had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.99 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 139.95%.

AbbVie Company Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.