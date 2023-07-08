Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,672 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 10.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,558 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the period. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.1% of Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Verizon Communications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 165,028,281 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $6,266,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298,454 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Verizon Communications by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 85,876,978 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,358,991,000 after acquiring an additional 12,189,613 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 79,682,618 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,134,486,000 after purchasing an additional 562,742 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 88,532.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 79,084,569 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,115,932,000 after purchasing an additional 78,995,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,976,459 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,678,273,000 after purchasing an additional 11,987,691 shares in the last quarter. 61.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Price Performance

VZ stock opened at $35.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $33.72 and a one year high of $51.36. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.64 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 23.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 50.78%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total transaction of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total transaction of $130,961.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,862,918.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Further Reading

