bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) versus Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) Head to Head Comparison

bluebird bio and Cabaletta Bio are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

bluebird bio has a beta of 0.88, suggesting that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cabaletta Bio has a beta of 2.57, suggesting that its share price is 157% more volatile than the S&P 500.



Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for bluebird bio and Cabaletta Bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score bluebird bio 2 4 4 0 2.20 Cabaletta Bio 0 0 5 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

bluebird bio presently has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 104.68%. Cabaletta Bio has a consensus price target of $14.17, indicating a potential upside of 17.27%. Given bluebird bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe bluebird bio is more favorable than Cabaletta Bio.

92.6% of bluebird bio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of bluebird bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of Cabaletta Bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares bluebird bio and Cabaletta Bio’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio bluebird bio $3.60 million 101.09 -$266.58 million ($1.71) -2.00 Cabaletta Bio N/A N/A -$52.97 million ($1.81) -6.67

Cabaletta Bio has lower revenue, but higher earnings than bluebird bio. Cabaletta Bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than bluebird bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares bluebird bio and Cabaletta Bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets bluebird bio -3,054.45% -52.40% -19.92% Cabaletta Bio N/A -59.20% -53.98%

Summary

bluebird bio beats Cabaletta Bio on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About bluebird bio



bluebird bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes gene therapies for severe genetic diseases. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include ZYNTEGLO (betibeglogene autotemcel) for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia; lovotibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of sickle cell disease (SCD); and SKYSONA (elivaldogene autotemcel) to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy. The company's clinical development programs include HGB-205, HGB-206, and HGB-210 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of lovo-cel in the treatment of patients with SCD; and HGB-204, HGB-205, HGB-207, and HGB-212 to evaluate the safety and efficacy of beti-cel in the treatment of patients with ß-thalassemia. It has license agreement with Orchard Therapeutics Limited. The company was formerly known as Genetix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., and changed its name to bluebird bio, Inc. in September 2010. bluebird bio, Inc. was incorporated in 1992 and is headquartered in Somerville, Massachusetts.

About Cabaletta Bio



Cabaletta Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The company's lead product candidate is DSG3-CAART, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, an autoimmune blistering skin disease. Its product candidate pipeline also includes MuSK-CAART, a preclinical stage product to treat a subset of patients with myasthenia gravis; CABA-201, a 4-1BB-containing CD19-CAR T investigational therapy, for the treatment of severe autoimmune diseases; PLA2R-CAART, a discovery stage product to treat patients with PLA2R-associated membranous nephropathy; and DSG3/1-CAART, a discovery stage product for the treatment of mucocutaneous pemphigus vulgaris. It has a collaboration with the University of Pennsylvania and the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia. The company was formerly known as Tycho Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. in August 2018. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

