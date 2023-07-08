BNC Wealth Management LLC Has $3.18 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

BNC Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.8% of BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. BNC Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CVX. Rebalance LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 69.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Chevron from $212.00 to $208.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.68.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $154.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $292.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $156.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $164.58.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.36 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.83 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.61%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

