Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,938 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75.
McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.
MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.
McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.
