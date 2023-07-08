Brian S. Tyler Sells 3,938 Shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Stock

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $419.01, for a total value of $1,650,061.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,701,401.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

McKesson Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $414.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.25 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $396.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $375.12. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $315.78 and a 12 month high of $429.75.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $68.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On McKesson

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 8.60%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in McKesson during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MCK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. SpectralCast reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Thursday, June 29th. 58.com reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays increased their price objective on McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, McKesson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $431.83.

About McKesson

(Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

