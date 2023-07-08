Brokerages Set Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) PT at $180.68

Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and twenty-four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $180.68.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AAPL. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. 58.com reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, June 5th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Apple from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th.

Get Apple alerts:

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $190.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.94. The firm has a market cap of $3.00 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.28. Apple has a 1 year low of $124.17 and a 1 year high of $194.48.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $92.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Apple will post 6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, May 4th that allows the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the iPhone maker to repurchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 16.30%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,881,483.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 69,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.25, for a total value of $11,566,839.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 107,661 shares in the company, valued at $17,790,980.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apple

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Apple by 16,252.3% in the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 6,949,659 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its holdings in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

(Free Report

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.