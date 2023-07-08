Brokerages Set Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) Price Target at $215.40

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $215.40.

AZPN has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Aspen Technology in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Aspen Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:AZPN opened at $169.14 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of -178.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $167.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.93. Aspen Technology has a fifty-two week low of $161.32 and a fifty-two week high of $263.59.

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.74). The firm had revenue of $229.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $284.08 million. Aspen Technology had a negative net margin of 8.09% and a positive return on equity of 2.24%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology will post 4.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 3,114 shares of Aspen Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.56, for a total value of $512,439.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $961,030.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZPN. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 243.5% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 158 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 88.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

