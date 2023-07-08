Brokerages Set BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA) Price Target at GBX 166.43

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (LON:BTA – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 166.43 ($2.11).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 146 ($1.85) to GBX 120 ($1.52) in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 275 ($3.49) price target on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Numis Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a GBX 115 ($1.46) price objective on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.90) target price on shares of BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s from GBX 140 ($1.78) to GBX 150 ($1.90) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Stock Performance

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 3rd will be given a GBX 5.39 ($0.07) dividend. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s’s previous dividend of $2.31. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.64%.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust's Company Profile

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s (BTA) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal income tax. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its assets in municipal obligations and derivative instruments with exposure to such municipal obligations, in each case that are exempt from federal income tax (except that the interest may be subject to the federal alternative minimum tax).

