Brokerages Set Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) PT at $75.67

Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.67.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BPMC shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research report on Friday, May 5th. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Blueprint Medicines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 1st.

Blueprint Medicines Stock Up 0.5 %

BPMC stock opened at $59.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 5.21 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.74. Blueprint Medicines has a 12 month low of $37.82 and a 12 month high of $79.40. The company has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.16 and a beta of 0.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blueprint Medicines

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.66) by $0.51. The company had revenue of $63.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 284.02% and a negative return on equity of 100.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.79) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -9.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Percy H. Carter sold 2,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.06, for a total transaction of $120,102.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,984,371.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 3.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blueprint Medicines

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 14.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,497,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,367,000 after buying an additional 186,636 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 38.2% during the first quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 10,126 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 7.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,551,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $69,813,000 after acquiring an additional 103,541 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 323,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,532,000 after purchasing an additional 109,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Blueprint Medicines by 313.8% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,989 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 48,526 shares in the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Company Profile

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of indolent SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib.

