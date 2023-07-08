Brokerages Set CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) Target Price at $21.00

CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, one has assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.00.

CTRE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get CareTrust REIT alerts:

CareTrust REIT Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $19.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a PE ratio of 34.86 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.50. CareTrust REIT has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $22.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

CareTrust REIT Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CareTrust REIT

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. This is a boost from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. CareTrust REIT’s payout ratio is currently 200.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CareTrust REIT by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 15,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 123.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,610,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,531,000 after acquiring an additional 888,167 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 18.3% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 137,031 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,683,000 after acquiring an additional 21,166 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,151,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,145,000 after acquiring an additional 162,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

About CareTrust REIT

(Free Report

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CareTrust REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CareTrust REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.