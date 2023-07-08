Brokerages Set GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) PT at $72.86

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.86.

GMS has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $55.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of GMS from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

GMS Price Performance

Shares of GMS stock opened at $68.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a PE ratio of 8.73 and a beta of 1.83. GMS has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $72.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.01.

Insiders Place Their Bets

GMS ( NYSE:GMS Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 billion. GMS had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The company’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that GMS will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

In other GMS news, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L sold 201,213 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.93, for a total value of $13,668,399.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,135,360 shares in the company, valued at $416,775,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO George T. Hendren sold 800 shares of GMS stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 23,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,220. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,718,070 shares of company stock valued at $115,836,574. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GMS

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GMS in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in GMS by 40.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC bought a new stake in GMS during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in GMS by 100.6% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 527 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in GMS by 41.1% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 99.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Company Profile

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

