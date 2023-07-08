Brokerages Set Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Price Target at $16.73

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.73.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on HPE shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Neil B. Macdonald sold 5,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $96,356.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,744 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 433,504 shares of company stock valued at $6,954,746 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Price Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 13,183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 515,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,669,000 after purchasing an additional 83,199 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,562,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 1,524,217 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock opened at $16.87 on Wednesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $17.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.59. The company has a market cap of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.54%.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company Profile

(Free Report

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Featured Stories

