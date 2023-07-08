Brokerages Set Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) Price Target at $19.75

Shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th.

Liberty Energy stock opened at $14.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Liberty Energy has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $18.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.02.

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Liberty Energy had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Liberty Energy will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 5th. Liberty Energy’s payout ratio is currently 6.56%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth $623,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $6,005,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 98,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,260,000 after acquiring an additional 17,429 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,316,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,862,000 after acquiring an additional 749,817 shares during the period. Finally, Impala Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,242,000. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

