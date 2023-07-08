Brokerages Set Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Target Price at $512.75

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $512.75.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 81.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NOC opened at $452.26 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $429.10 and a 1-year high of $556.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $447.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.51.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.16 by $0.34. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a $1.87 dividend. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

