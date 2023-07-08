Brokerages Set Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT at $60.80

Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.80.

PRGS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Progress Software from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Progress Software in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Progress Software from $63.00 to $66.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th.

PRGS opened at $56.68 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.43 and its 200-day moving average is $55.93. Progress Software has a 1-year low of $40.33 and a 1-year high of $61.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.91.

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The software maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.16. Progress Software had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 40.44%. The company had revenue of $179.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.78 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Progress Software will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 38.04%.

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Loren Jarrett sold 46,028 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.57, for a total value of $2,603,803.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,493.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,122 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.87, for a total transaction of $122,800.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,849.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,345 shares of company stock worth $2,856,526. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Progress Software by 160.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,115 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 21,019 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in Progress Software by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 190,052 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,918,000 after purchasing an additional 11,491 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 1st quarter valued at $627,000. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Progress Software by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,450 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth $577,000.

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, a flexible application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

